Journalist to be prosecuted following complaint about sexual harassment

Following a complaint by a woman journalist that her supervisor, also a journalist at Sigma TV station, was reportedly sexually harassing her, the case is going to court.

According to information, members of the Nicosia CID have completed their investigations and have prepared a report suggesting that the case goes to court. Testimonies have been taken both from the woman and other journalists as well as by other staff at the television station.

It has been also taken into consideration the fact that the television station has asked the said journalist to resign after the complainant went to the leadership and said what was going on.

According to her complaint, since November 2020 she had been receiving text messages on her phone which slowly slowly became very vulgar and then she decided to file a complaint.

By gavriella
