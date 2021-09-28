NewsWorldJordan's crown prince contracts coronavirus

Jordan’s crown prince contracts coronavirus

Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein has contracted coronavirus and his parents King Abdullah and Queen Rania, who tested negative, will protectively self-isolate for five days, the palace said late on Monday.

“His Highness Prince Hussein, who had received the vaccine against the coronavirus, showed mild symptoms and is in very good health,” the Royal Court said in a statement.

The 27-year-old prince has in the last year increased his public appearances and is seen regularly at most of the important meetings King Abdullah that attends with local and foreign dignitaries.

King Abdullah and Queen Rania will be subject to a precautionary home quarantine for a period of five days. The results of their COVID-19 tests came back negative.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
