Joint SAR exercise of Cyprus and France takes place near island’s coast

A joint Search and Rescue Exercise took place on Tuesday near the coast of Cyprus with the participation of units and personnel of the Mediterranean island and France.

Also participating in the Exercise were specialized registered nurses of the State Health Services Organisation of Cyprus, an official announcement said on Wednesday.

“CYFRA-01/21” exercise was conducted within the framework of cooperation development aiming toward the successful confrontation of Search and Rescue incidents or emergency situations that might arise during operations within the Exclusive Economic Zone and the Search and Rescue Region of the Republic of Cyprus, it also said.

The French Frigate “ACONIT” and Air Assets (Helicopters of 460 SAR Squadron and Cyprus Police Aviation Unit) of the Republic of Cyprus took part in the Aeronautical SAR Exercise under the operational control and coordination of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Larnaca, it added.

SAREX “CYFRA 01/21” is the first exercise for 2021, conducted within the framework of a long-lasting cooperation between the JRCC Larnaca – which represents the SAR system of Cyprus – and the French Navy.

(PIO)