John Marshall’s five shows in Cyprus starting from October 26!

US. legend JOHN MARSHALL famous for his work with greats including Buddy Rich, Dizzy Gillespie, Lionel Hampton, George Coleman, Mel Lewis, Benny Goodman, Gerry Mulligan & Ornette Coleman will perform in Cyprus in the next few days!

A thoughtful, insightful player, Marshall has impressive technique and offers sensitivity and feeling. His precise playing, consistently displaying a smooth clean tone, sounds effortless

The esteemed musician will be joined by fantastic local band Workin’ Trio. Audiences can expect an exhilarating, high-energy show combining Marshall’s outstanding experience with the supreme quality of the local musicians.



Tue 26 October, PAFOS, The Hogshead LIVE, 20:00

Wed 27 October, LIMASSOL, Sto Perama LIVE, 21:00

Thu 28 October, NICOSIA, Sarah’s Jazz Club, 21:00

Fri 29 October, NICOSIA, Sarah’s Jazz Club, 21:00

I look forward to coming to Cyprus for some serious jazz and a good time, and to play with great players in front of wonderful music fans

– John Marshall.

JOHN MARSHALL (U.S.) – trumpet

Charis Ioannou – tenor saxophone

Christos Yerolatsitis – organ

Marios Spyrou – drums

LIMITED seats and venue capacities due to regulations. Call the venues asap to reserve your seat (presale tickets necessary)

Presale €20 / Door €25.

Tickets now also available at:

> The Hogshead, Pafos / 96458609

> Sto Perama, Limassol / 70001055

> Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia / 95147711

> Radisson Blu Hotel, Larnaca / 24505800

> Paul’s Coffee Roasters, Larnaca / 24333206

All events are non-smoking

John Marshall was born in New York in 1952. He played professionally for 21 years, working and recording with a long list of jazz greats including Buddy Rich, Dizzy Gillespie, Lionel Hampton, George Coleman, Mel Lewis, Benny Goodman, Gerry Mulligan, Ornette Coleman, Buck Clayton, Mario Bauza, to name only a few.

Along the way, he has been permanently working at perfecting his craft, studying with the famous brass teacher Carmine Caruso as well as jazz trumpeter Lonnie Hillyer. He also led the Jazz quintet “The Bopera House” from 1987 to 1991, and stayed busy as an in-demand studio player.

In the late 70s and early 80s came recordings and tours with the bands of Buddy Rich, Lionel Hampton and Mel Lewis. With Mel’s band he was a featured soloist for many years of Monday nights at the Village Vanguard. His engaging solo style also enlivened the bands of Gerry Mulligan, Afro-Cuban jazz pioneer Mario Bauza, Toshiko Akiyoshi and Buck Clayton.

In 1988 he toured the U.S. and Europe with Dizzy Gillespie’s Big Band. During the same time he was a sought-after studio musician in New York’s competitive recording scene. In the late 80s Marshall formed the jazz quintet ‘The Bopera House’ with renowned tenorist Ralph Lalama. The group performed up and down the east-coast, and recorded 3 highly-acclaimed albums.

Since 1992 Marshall lives in Cologne, Germany, where he became the main jazz trumpet soloist of West German Radio Big Band (WDR Big Band) and performed with them until 2017, recording many CDs and performing internationally. Concurrently, he toured and recorded around the world with his European Quartet and Quintet featuring Dutch tenor legend, Ferdinand Povel.

Since 1996 he has released 12 CDs as a leader or co-leader and several more as a special guest. In 2016 and 2017, he toured Russia six times with the Classic Jazz Trio. In recent years Marshall has developed into a convincing vocalist, alongside his masterful trumpet and flugelhorn playing. However, Marshall has not turned his back on New York. He returns there every year for appearances and recordings.

