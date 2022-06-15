John Christodoulou receives the Goodwill Ambassador’s Award of the Principality of Monaco and the Holy Humanitarian Cross of the Church of Cyprus

Mr John Christodoulou, Founder of the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation (YCF), has received the Goodwill Ambassador’s Award of the Principality of Monaco in an exclusive ceremony organised last Saturday 11th of June at the Les Terrasses Midi, Hôtel Hermitage, in Monaco.

The Goodwill Ambassador’s Award Gala was organised by the Monaco Ambassadors Club (MAC) under the High Patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert of Monaco and in the presence of distinguished guests such as the Ambassadors from Greece, Cyprus, Monaco and France.

The Goodwill Ambassador’s Award of the Principality of Monaco is an annual exclusive award being given to successful personalities and businesspeople. Mr John Christodoulou is the first Cypriot honoured with this prestigious Title. This honour extends to Cyprus as well, since Mr Christodoulou was born and raised on the island until the age of 12. Cyprus, which has always been known for its long history, culture and civilization, will now be placed in the list of countries with personalities of excellence and of international recognition.

In his opening welcome speech, Christian Moore, Film Director, the son of the famous actor Roger Moore, President of MAC, has emphasized Mr Christodoulou’s charitable work, as he had the honour to accompany him in various trips and shared with him his happiness for offering to children in need.

During the Goodwill Ambassador’s Award Gala, Mr Christodoulou has also received the Holy Humanitarian Cross of the Church of Cyprus, which is an acknowledgement of his contribution to society through his philanthropic and social work. The Humanitarian Award was given by Archimandrite Ieronymos representative of Metropolitan of Tamasos and Oreinis, Isaiah.

Archimandrite Ieronymos expressed his great pleasure to be invited to the ceremony but most importantly to be given the opportunity, on behalf of the Church of Cyprus, to give this prestigious award to Mr Christodoulou acknowledging his social and philanthropic work.

H.S.H. Prince Albert of Monaco expressed his appreciation to Mr Christodoulou’s outstanding generosity and commitment to support all children in need as well as its loyalty to Monaco throughout the years.

In his speech, Mr John Christodoulou expressed his appreciation and gratitude for this award. His emotions were apparent when he talked about Monaco and how happy he is to be living in Monaco, a place of long history and great safety. He also expressed his deepest admiration for H.S.H. Prince Albert of Monaco, while thanking him for his support and true friendship.

Mr Christodoulou the Founder of the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation has been well acknowledged for his charitable work, worldwide, but more evidently in his homeland Cyprus. Through his foundation Mr Christodoulou was able to support children in need. The choice of the funded projects ties with the YCF Mission, which is to offer support and assistance to the many schools and communities that need to upgrade their teaching and learning facilities, for the benefit of the children. In the founder’s own words, “helping and empowering children is the main priority of the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation, as our future depends on them”

