News World Joe Biden cements victory by flipping Arizona

Joe Biden cements victory by flipping Arizona

FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to speak about modernizing infrastructure and his plans for tackling climate change during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

President-elect Joe Biden cemented his electoral victory by capturing the battleground state of Arizona late on Thursday, but the transition to his administration remains in political stasis as President Donald Trump refuses to accept defeat.

Biden was projected to win Arizona after more than a week of vote counting, Edison Research said. He becomes only the second Democratic presidential candidate in seven decades to win the traditionally Republican state.

Biden’s win in Arizona gives the Democrat 290 electoral votes in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the winner, more than the 270 needed to claim victory. Biden is also winning the popular vote by more than 5.3 million votes, or 3.4 percentage points.

With only a few states still counting votes, the electoral math is daunting for Trump, who has claimed without evidence that the election was marred by widespread fraud.

In order to erase Biden’s advantage, Trump, a Republican, would have to overtake the Democrat’s lead in at least three of the competitive swing states.

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits challenging the vote counts in numerous states, although some have already been thrown out by judges. Legal experts have said the litigation stands little chance of altering the outcome, and state election officials have said they see no evidence of serious irregularities or fraud.

Trump’s refusal to accept the result of the Nov. 3 election has stalled the process of transitioning to a new administration. The federal agency that normally would release funding to an incoming president-elect, the General Services Administration, has not yet recognized Biden as the winner.

His pick for White House chief of staff, Ron Klain, told MSNBC on Thursday that receiving transition funding is important given the U.S. government will roll out a coronavirus vaccination campaign early next year.

“The sooner we can get our transition experts into meetings with the folks who are planning a vaccination campaign, the more seamless the transition to a Biden presidency from a Trump presidency can be,” Klain said.

Biden was set to meet with transition advisers again on Friday as he maps out his approach to the pandemic and prepares to name his top appointees, including cabinet members.

BRIEFINGS FOR BIDEN

Most Republicans have publicly endorsed Trump’s right to pursue court challenges and declined to recognize Biden as the winner. But more signs of dissension began emerging on Thursday.

Party figures such as Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and Karl Rove, a top adviser to former President George W. Bush, said Biden should be treated as the president-elect.

Meanwhile, a number of Republican senators said the Trump administration should allow Biden to receive classified intelligence briefings, though they stopped short of explicitly calling him the winner.

The incoming commander-in-chief is typically given the briefings to ensure national security is not compromised during the transition.

“I don’t see it as a high-risk proposition. I just think it’s part of the transition. And, if in fact he does win in the end, I think they need to be able to hit the ground running,” Senator John Cornyn told reporters.

The top House Republican, Kevin McCarthy, opposed the idea, suggesting Trump could still prevail.

“He’s not president right now,” McCarthy said of Biden. “I don’t know if he’ll be president January 20th.”

Democrats have assailed Trump, and the Republicans giving him cover, for undermining the country’s institutions. In an interview that will air on CBS’ “60 Minutes” on Sunday, former President Barack Obama said Republicans were walking a “dangerous path” by endorsing Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud.

Biden has taken a measured approach, saying this week he viewed Trump’s claims as “embarrassing” but insisting he was not worried about the impact on his transition to the White House. His legal advisers have dismissed the Trump lawsuits as political theater.

The top Democrats in Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, on Thursday called on Republicans to accept Biden’s victory and work on crafting a relief package to address the effects of the pandemic, which has killed more than 241,000 in the United States.

A number of states and cities have begun implementing fresh public activity restrictions in the face of a huge nationwide resurgence in cases.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleWorldwide coronavirus cases cross 52.45 million
Next articleTyphoon Vamco aftermath in Philippines

Top Stories

Local

Decree on travel ban to covid-stricken districts postponed due to inefficiency

Annie Charalambous -
The decree on a coronavirus-related travel ban to, from and between the districts of Limassol and Paphos was issued so late on Thursday that...
Read more
Photos

Typhoon Vamco aftermath in Philippines

Andreas Nicolaides -
A man carrying a child on his shoulders wades through a flooded street following Typhoon Vamco, in Rizal Province, Philippines, November 12, 2020.
Read more
World

Joe Biden cements victory by flipping Arizona

Annie Charalambous -
President-elect Joe Biden cemented his electoral victory by capturing the battleground state of Arizona late on Thursday, but the transition to his administration remains...
Read more
World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 52.45 million

Annie Charalambous -
More than 52.45 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,289,498​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more
World

Greece registered 3,316 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, new high

Annie Charalambous -
Greece has reported 3,316 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily tally since its first infection surfaced in February, according to health authorities data released...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 52.45 million

Annie Charalambous -
More than 52.45 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,289,498​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more
World

Greece registered 3,316 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, new high

Annie Charalambous -
Greece has reported 3,316 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily tally since its first infection surfaced in February, according to health authorities data released...
Read more
World

UK PM Johnson’s senior adviser Cummings expected to resign by year-end

Annie Charalambous -
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top adviser, Dominic Cummings, is expected to leave his position by year-end, the BBC reported late on Thursday. Amid heavy...
Read more
World

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
Russia has said its Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19, while Japan's Fujitsu, Mizuho and PeptiDream said they are...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros