Jobless rise by an annual 28% in February 2021

The number of unemployed persons registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of February 2021 in February 2021 rose to 32,789 persons marking in increase of 7,169 persons or 28% compared with February 2020, which was before outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Cyprus.

According to data by the Statistical Service of Cyprus, the number of jobless persons also rose slightly to 29,872 compared to 29,819 in January 2021, based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment.

Compared with February 2020, the highest rise in unemployed persons was registered in the sectors of trade (an increase of 1,917), construction (an increase of 1,083), manufacturing (an increase of 696), professional, scientific and technical activities (an increase of 683), education (an increase of 533) and to the newcomers in the labour market (an increase of 1,099).

Cystat points out that that according to the information of the Department of Labour, the comparison of the data since March 2020 and onwards, with the data of the previous months is not considered safe, due “to the implementation by the Public Employment Service of the extraordinary measures announced by the Ministry of Labour, Welfare and Social Insurance for automatic renewals of registered unemployed and new registrations of unemployed people without their physical presence in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.”

(CNA)