Jobless rise by an annual 25% in March 2021, stable compared with February

The number of unemployed persons in Cyprus rose by 25% in March 2021 compared with March 2020, with the labour market affected by the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service, unemployment in Cyprus remained relatively stable in March compared with February with jobless rising by 0.44% following a monthly rise of 1.41% in February. Furthermore, based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for March 2021 decreased to 29,676 persons in comparison to 29,907 in the previous month, marking a reduction of 0.8%.

The unemployed persons, registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of March 2021, reached 32,933 persons, marking an increase of 25% or 6,580 persons, compared with March 2020.

According to Cystat, the rise is attributed mainly to the sector of trade (an increase of 1,759), construction (an increase of 1,005), professional, scientific and technical activities (an increase of 571), manufacturing (an increase of 568), education (an increase of 469) and to the newcomers in the labour market (an increase of 1,145).

Cystat said that according to the information of the Department of Labour, the comparison of the data since March 2020 and onwards, with the data of the previous months is not considered safe.

This is due to the implementation by the Public Employment Service of the extraordinary measures announced by the Ministry of Labour, Welfare and Social Insurance for automatic renewals of registered unemployed and new registrations of unemployed people without their physical presence in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus, Cystat added.

(CNA)