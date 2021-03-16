Insider Economy Job vacancies in Cyprus record annual increase 6.8% in Q4 2020

Unemployment in February down; highest recorded in hotel industry

ob vacancies in Cyprus recorded an annual increase by 6.8% in the 4th quarter of 2020, with the largest increases being recorded in Manufacturing and Information and Communication sectors.

According to a press release issued by the Statistical Service of Cyprus, the number of job vacancies in the 4th quarter of 2020 reached 4,964. The number of job vacancies increased by 318 (6.8%) compared to the same quarter of the previous year, when the number was 4,646. Compared to the 3rd quarter of 2020 the number of job vacancies decreased by 1,590 (-24.3%).

The job vacancy rate in the 4th quarter of 2020 was 1.3%, while the job vacancy rate in the previous quarter and the 4th quarter of 2019 was 1.7% and 1.3% respectively. The largest job vacancy rates in the 4th quarter of 2020 were observed in the Sectors of Manufacturing (2.5%), Information and Communication (2.2%), Public Administration (2.1%) and Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities (2.1%).

(CNA)

By gavriella
