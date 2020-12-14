Insider Economy Job vacancies down by 8.1% in 3rd quarter of 2020

Job vacancies down by 8.1% in 3rd quarter of 2020

he number of job vacancies in the 3rd quarter of 2020 reached 6,554, down by 576 or 8.1%, compared to the same quarter of the previous year when the number was 7,130. Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2020 the number of job vacancies increased by 2,382 (57.1%), according to the Statistical Service of the Republic of Cyprus.

The job vacancy rate in the 3rd quarter of 2020 was 1.7%, while the job vacancy rate in the previous quarter and the 3rd quarter of 2019 was 1.2% and 2% respectively. The largest job vacancy rates in the 3rd quarter of 2020 were observed in the Sectors of Information and Communication (3.2%), Public Administration (2.3%), Accommodation and Food Services (2.2%) and Wholesale and Retail Trade (2.1%)

(CNA)

Job vacancies down by 8.1% in 3rd quarter of 2020

