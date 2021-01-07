Jewelry worth 7,000 euros stolen from a house in Tsada

The Paphos Criminal Investigation Department is investigating a case of theft from a house in Tsada.

According to the police, a complaint was filed yesterday by a 60-year-old permanent resident of Tsada village in the District of Paphos. When members of the police went to the scene it was ascertained that jewelry worth 7,000 euros had been stolen.

A warrant has been issued against a 32-year-old woman, permanent resident of Cyprus who is wanted. The woman was going to the man’s house from time to time to clean.

The police collected various items from the scene to further investigate the case.

Investigations are ongoing.

(philenews/CNA)