Jellyfish off north and northwest coasts

Jellyfish of the species Pelagia noctiluca were spotted off the north and north-west coasts of Cyprus, the Fisheries Department said on Friday.

The appearance of jellyfish “is a temporary phenomenon that lasts between hours to a few days,” the Department said.

It is attributable mainly to the direction of the sea currents, the favourable climate conditions such as a rise in temperature, an increase in nutrients in the sea, it explained.

This phenomenon may also be observed elsewhere in Cyprus, it added.

Contact with the jellyfish can cause irritation, which can vary in severity depending on the individual. The public is urged to be particularly careful and to avoid swimming in areas where jellyfish are present, the Department said.

