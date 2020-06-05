News Local Jelly fish warning for east coast of Cyprus

Jelly fish warning for east coast of Cyprus

Larnaca municipality issues jellyfish warning

 

A day before the start of the long weekend, jelly fish have appeared on the east coast of Cyprus.

In an announcement on Friday, the Fisheries Department said jellyfish of the species Pelagia noctiluca were spotted off east coast.

“The presence and increase in the population of jellyfish is a temporary phenomenon that usually lasts between hours to a few days. It is attributable mainly to the direction of the sea currents” the Department said.

This phenomenon may also be observed elsewhere in Cyprus, it added.

Contact with the jellyfish can cause irritation, which can vary in severity depending on the individual. The public is urged to be particularly careful and to avoid swimming in areas where jellyfish are present, the Department said.

In case you come in contact with jellyfish tentacles:

  • Carefully wash the affected area with seawater, without rubbing it. Never use fresh water.
  • Use a plastic card, a twig or tweezers to remove tentacle remains. Never use the hands because the tentacles will become  stuck there.
  • Use some cortisone cream on the affected area
  • Inform lifeguards.
  • Intense pain lasts about 15-20 minutes. In case it continues, consult a doctor.
  • In case of an allergic shock, immediately contact or visit a doctor or a hospital.
By Bouli Hadjioannou
