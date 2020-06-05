Jelly fish warning for east coast of Cyprus

A day before the start of the long weekend, jelly fish have appeared on the east coast of Cyprus.

In an announcement on Friday, the Fisheries Department said jellyfish of the species Pelagia noctiluca were spotted off east coast.

“The presence and increase in the population of jellyfish is a temporary phenomenon that usually lasts between hours to a few days. It is attributable mainly to the direction of the sea currents” the Department said.

This phenomenon may also be observed elsewhere in Cyprus, it added.

Contact with the jellyfish can cause irritation, which can vary in severity depending on the individual. The public is urged to be particularly careful and to avoid swimming in areas where jellyfish are present, the Department said.

In case you come in contact with jellyfish tentacles: