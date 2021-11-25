Italian Jazz at The Shoe Factory on December 4

The Pharos Arts Foundation invites you to a special encounter between two remarkable artistic personalities, Stefania Tallini (piano) and Franco Piana (trumpet / flugelhorn), who will delve into untrodden musical territories, so as to divulge a unique concert experience.

In a repertoire spanning from (their) original compositions to reinterpretations of jazz standards, from the captivating lyricism of Italian renditions to the high poetics of authentic Brazilian music, this extremely personal and uplifting project showcases moments of great exchange: enriched with a plethora of unusual elements, it represents a kaleidoscope of stunning influences, delivering a blend of sounds where depth prevails, whilst Franco Piana is using the flugelhorn as a percussion or performing in prodigious vocal scat and Stefania Tallini is exploring the timbral effects of the piano’s full capacity.

Complicity, intuition, and relentless interplay from the first to the last note: a jazz project beyond simple definitions, which will undoubtedly drift the audience along to a profound and exciting realm.

The concert is kindly supported by the Embassy of Italy, will take place on Saturday 4 December 2021, at The Shoe Factory, Nicosia / 8:30pm.

𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗙𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗔 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗜 (piano)

𝗙𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗢 𝗣𝗜𝗔𝗡𝗔 (trumpet / flugelhorn)

When Saturday, December 4 at 8.30 pm

Where The Shoe Factory By Pharos Arts Foundation

Tickets

Location Ermou 304, Nicosia

Info