Jazz and World Music Showcase at Rialto on November 26-27

For the 8th consecutive year, the institution, which was embraced by both, the public and the artists, returns to the RIALTO Theatre in Limassol on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 November.

The Platform is organized by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth and the Rialto Theatre, aiming to highlight and promote the most important artists of Jazz and World Music in Cyprus.

The 8th Cyprus Jazz and World Music Showcase will feature a total of 10 bands consisting of more than 40 musicians. 8 bands will present their new work at the RIALTO Theatre and 2 will be presented in the upgraded and landscaped space of ArtStudio55 (next to the RIALTO).

Alongside to the festival’s main program a series of side events are organized, such us discussion meetings with guests from abroad, workshops and jam sessions.

The Band lineup is:

RIALTO Theatre (at 19:30)

Friday 26/11

The French Experience

Social Plexus

Ermis Michail – Electric World

Macumba

Saturday 27/11

Trio Rondine

Odysseas Toumazou Trio

Alexis Kasinos Quartet Featuring Marios Charalambous

Eleonora Roussou – Hara

Art Studio 55 (at 22:00)

Friday 26/11 Nastazio Gkoumas Trio

Saturday 27/11 Trio Frisson

Organisers: Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth and the Rialto Theatre

Media Sponsors: Astra 92.8, Cybc

Hospitality Sponsor: Curium Hotel

Technical Support: Eventpro

Supported by: Organisation for European Programmes and Cultural Relations, Co- Funded by the European Union, Art Studio 55, Pegasus Art Foundation, Lemesos Newspaper, Lemesos Blog, Vestnik Kipra, Limassol Tourism Board, Social et. al.

Rialto Theatre 26 & 27 November, at 19.30

Tickets: €10 / 8 (€15 for 2 days)

Box-office: 77 77 77 45

E-tickets

Additional Information

Facebook Cyprus Jazz & World Music Showcase

Instagram cyjazzandworldmusicshowcase