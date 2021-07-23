Japan’s National Stadium gears up for Olympic opening ceremony

Final security checks were being conducted on Friday (July 23) at Japan’s National Stadium just hours ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony.

Battered by scandal on the eve of the opening ceremony, Tokyo 2020 organisers have the chance to patch up the Games’ image when they reveal today who will carry the Olympic flame for the final few steps to light the stadium’s cauldron.

The identity of the final torchbearer is one of the Games’ most closely held secrets yet speculation has swirled for months around well-known athletes including Naomi Osaka, the four time Grand Slam tennis champion, whose superstar status could also draw attention away from the string of gaffes by organisers in the build-up to the Games and soften public resentment over the hosting of the Games during the pandemic.

Two thirds of people said they doubted that Japan could host a safe Games, with more than half saying they opposed the Olympics going ahead, according to a poll published by the Asahi newspaper.

