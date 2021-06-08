Japanese cherry park in the making in Kambos tis Tsakistras

A Japanese cherry park is in the making in the mountainous village of Kampos tis Tsakistra following agreement between the island’s Agriculture Minister and Japan’s new ambassador in Nicosia.

Kambos, one of Cyprus’ most popular cherry cultivating villages, is tucked away in the north-west area of Marathasa valley in the Nicosia District.

Ambassador Izumi Seki expressed hope for the park’s inauguration to take place during the next cherry blossom period or as part of the 2022 Cherry Festival to take place in Kampos, according to CNA.

She also expressed her intention to promote the park as a tourist destination for both Japanese and other tourists, added the report.

Minister Costas Kadis and Seki also agreed that the inauguration of the park will be an opportunity for the 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries to be marked.

I addition, Kadis briefed Seki on the Ministry’s top priorities placing special emphasis on the country’s initiative for cooperation and coordination of actions on combating climate change in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region.

As part of initiative underway with the participation of a large number of scientists, Cyprus is collaborating with other countries of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East to draft a comprehensive regional action plan.

