The Japan Foundation invites individuals and organizations that are planning international exchange projects and activities to participate in programs of the Japan Foundation.

The Japan Foundation conducts programs in the three major areas of Arts and Cultural Exchange, Japanese-Language Education Overseas, and Japanese Studies and International Dialogue. There are applicable programs in each of these areas, and a support is provided for activities conducted by individuals and organizations that are involved in international exchange.

For more information visit the Japan Foundation website at https://www.jpf.go.jp/e/program/index.html and https://www.jpf.go.jp/e/program/list.html .

