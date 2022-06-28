Japan braces for power crunch as heat mounts after rains end

Japan scrambled on Monday (June 27) to avert a looming power crunch as temperatures climbed nationwide, with authorities warning of higher-than-expected demand and asking people to cut back on electricity use.

In Tokyo, staff at the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry worked without lights and only one of two elevators were functioning in the afternoon when demand was likely to rise. An electronics store had television and lighting display units partially turned off. Temperatures stood at 35.1 C (95.2 F) at 4:00 p.m (0700GMT).

“We have no choice but to obey (the government’s request to save electricity). Except for the refrigerator and computer, I turned everything off all the switches before going out, ” said Shigetoshi Okano, 70.

Weather officials said the end of the annual rainy season across much of Japan had come at its earliest since the data began to be kept in 1951. In 2018, the June 29 end of the season brought an extremely hot summer with several heat waves that put thousands in hospital.

(Reuters)