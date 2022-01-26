January dam levels 3rd best of decade, Water Development Department Director says

Water levels at the dams in Cyprus this January are the third best for the month this decade, Director of the Water Development Department, Panagiota Hadjigeorgiou, told CNA on Wednesday, expressing her satisfaction.

In statements to CNA and replying to a question about water levels in the dams Hadjigeorgiou said the water inflow during the last twenty four hours has exceeded all expectations, reaching 6 million cubic meters, and added that if the rainfall continues at the same rate the overflow of the Lefkara dam is expected by the end of the month and that of Asprokremmos dam by the end of February.

The overflow of Pomos dam, with a total capacity of 860 thousand cubic meters, was reported yesterday, while the dam of Argaka, with a capacity of 990 thousand cubic meters, had also overflowed on Sunday.

The Director of the Water Development Department said that the amount of water stored is currently at 70% of the total reservoir capacity, making this January the third best in a decade, and noted that a 75% rate is expected to be reached soon, an eventuality which would mean that this year’s supply needs would be fully met.