January 2022 records highest number of deaths so far from Covid-19

NewsLocalJanuary 2022 records highest number of deaths so far from Covid-19

January has recorded the highest number of deaths from coronavirus so far in Cyprus with the total reaching 96, according to the National Surveillance Report released on Friday.

The death increase compared to the previous month, that is December 2021, was as high as 136%.

Moreover, the 14-day cumulative covid-19 diagnosis rate is 3,492.5 per 100,000 population.

The median age was 31 years with sex information available for 26,759 (86.3%) cases, of which 51.1% were females (n = 13,673), and 48.9% males (n = 13,086).

By place of exposure, information was  available  for  30,484  (98.3%) cases, of which 2% (n = 605) were imported and 98% (n = 29,879) were locally-acquired.

I addition, as of Tuesday February 2 a total of 2022, 232 people were still hospitalized (currently notified and among those diagnosed till February 1).

The median age  of  patients  still hospitalized  is 69  years.

By Annie Charalambous
