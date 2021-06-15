Jailed Belarus journalist Protasevich says he is in good health, ‘feels wonderful’

Jailed Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich appeared at a press conference on Monday (June 14) in what the opposition said was another appearance made under duress.

Protasevich sat alongside four officials, two of which were in uniform, saying he had not been forced to cooperate with the authorities and that he was in good health after being arrested last month when his Ryanair flight was forced to land in Minsk.

“I would like to address my colleague who wrote a lot about my health, as you can see, I am in good health, I don’t have any complaints, no one beat me, no one touched me at all,” Protasevich replied to a question about his arrest.

Protasevich, a 26-year-old blogger, was taken into custody after the Belarusian authorities grounded a Ryanair plane traveling from Greece to Lithuania on May 23.