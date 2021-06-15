NewsWorldJailed Belarus journalist Protasevich says he is in good health, 'feels wonderful'

Jailed Belarus journalist Protasevich says he is in good health, ‘feels wonderful’

1117WD-BELARUS-POLITICS_PROTASEVICH_O_

Jailed Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich appeared at a press conference on Monday (June 14) in what the opposition said was another appearance made under duress.

Protasevich sat alongside four officials, two of which were in uniform, saying he had not been forced to cooperate with the authorities and that he was in good health after being arrested last month when his Ryanair flight was forced to land in Minsk.

“I would like to address my colleague who wrote a lot about my health, as you can see, I am in good health, I don’t have any complaints, no one beat me, no one touched me at all,” Protasevich replied to a question about his arrest.

Protasevich, a 26-year-old blogger, was taken into custody after the Belarusian authorities grounded a Ryanair plane traveling from Greece to Lithuania on May 23.

By gavriella
Previous articleGreek Premier informs President Anastasiades about discussion with Turkish President

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros