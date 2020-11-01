Izmir quake death toll rises to 55, eight critical, many still missing

The death toll from a powerful quake that flattened dozens of buildings in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir rose to 55, with many still missing.

More than 900 have been injured. Eight are in critical condition.

Eight hundred and twelve aftershocks have been recorded.

Turkish President Tayip Erdogan visited the affected last night, saying that rescue efforts will continue and assuring that all homes will be rebuilt and compensation given.

Three thousand tents have been have been set up to house the homeless, while schools will remain closed in Izmir this week.

Erdogan noted that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was among the leaders who called to express support and offer assistance.