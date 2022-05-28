It’s sad that Turkey remains some people’s spoilt favourite, President says

President Anastasiades has expressed regret that certain circles continue to watch on as Turkey continues provocations, keeping Ankara is their spoilt favourite due to their own interests.

He expressed the hope that the Ukraine war will ‘wake up justice’ and hold Turkey accountable for its actions, as they’re doing with Russia today for the invasion of Ukraine.

‘The same war crimes as in Ukraine have been committed by Turkey in Cyprus’ the President stressed.

He expressed the hope that the present state of affairs in Ukraine, in spite of its negative repercussions, will wake up justice not distinguishing between sovereign and non-sovereign states.

‘We suffered the same barbaric invasion by a stronger state, using exactly the same pretext’, he noted.

As he unveiled a memorial in Limassol for the Turkish invasion missing persons, the President said despite the fact that quite a number of cases have been investigated and all that the Greek Cypriot side is doing, the fate of 775 Greek Cypriot and Greek citizens, remains unknown.

This is due to ‘Turkey’s inhumane tactic of not providing information in its archives’, he added.