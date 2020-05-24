It’s merciless-Major blaze near the Panayia Evangelistria chapel in Xylofagou

It’s been a very difficult day for the fire and forestry departments as more than a dozen fires broke out all over Cyprus.

A major blaze was on-going at a forested area near the Panayia Evangelistria church in Xylofagou. It broke out at 1330.

It was burning pines and acacias, with 7 fire fighting vehicles responding, 4 from the fire department, 2 from forestry and one from civil defence.

Forestry department planes and a police helicopter have dropped water, but the fire remains out of control.

People and homes are out of danger.