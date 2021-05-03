It’s almost 40 on another hot day, same tomorrow as dust persists

A warm air current continues to affect the island, with a thin layer of dust at intervals. Temperatures, according to the Met Office, will nearly touch the 40 mark, with similar conditions tomorrow, before temperatures drop slightly on Wednesday, but remaining much higher than the seasonal average.

Clear skies today, with high cloud at intervals. Winds will be southerly to southeasterly in the morning and light to moderate northwesterly force three to four in western and northern areas, later turning southwesterly to northwesterly, over slight seas.

Temperatures will rise to 38 degrees Celsius inland, 29 over southern and eastern coastal areas and the mountains, with 28 in the west and north.

Clear skies this evening, with the possibility of thin mist and low cloud at dawn.

Winds will initially be light southwesterly to northwesterly and in some areas, moderate force three to four later turning northwesterly to northeasterly and locally variable light force three, over calm to slight seas and slight in western areas.

Temperatures will drop to 19 degrees Celsius inland and in coastal regions, with 18 over the mountains.