It’s a zero for the fifth time-No new cases today

No new cases of covid-19 were reported in Cyprus today, following 1613 tests, keeping the number of infections at 980.

So today’s tests were as follows:

Zero from contact tracing of confirmed cases (10 tests)

0 from repatriations (1 test)

0 out of referrals from personal doctors and special groups through public health offices (153 tests)

0 from the programme of 10,000 employees in hair salons and catering (452 tests)

0 from the programme of 20,000 pupils teachers and other school staff (591 tests)

0 from hospital labs (174 tests)

0 From private initiative (232 tests).

In addition there are two coronavirus cases at the referral hospital. Two patients remain intubated in the ICU at Nicosia General Hospital.

By Constantinos Tsintas
