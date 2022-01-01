NewsLocalIt's a boy! Michalis is the first baby of the New Year

It’s a boy! Michalis is the first baby of the New Year

A boy born in coastal Limassol is the first baby of 2022.

Michalis was delivered at the Limassol Medical Centre  five minutes past midnight through a normal childbirth.

The boy is in fine health and weighs at 3.3 kilograms.

By Annie Charalambous
