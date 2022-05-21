Italy’s Mount Etna spurts red-hot lava into night sky

Europe’s tallest active volcano, Mount Etna, put on a stunning display on Friday (May 20) with hot lava and plumes of smoke spewing metres up into the sunset sky and red lava flowing down the mountain during the night, heading for the ”Lion Valley”.

The 3,330-metre-high volcano can cause spectacular views several times a year, spewing lava and ash high over the Mediterranean island of Sicily.

Etna, which is located above the Sicilian town of Catania, often erupts but rarely causes damage and is believed to have the longest written record of eruptions than any other volcano, with its first recorded observation going back to 425 B.C.

The last major eruption occurred in 1992.

