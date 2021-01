Long streams of red-hot lava flowed down Mount Etna as Europe’s tallest and most active volcano erupted again.

At 10,926 feet, Etna is the continent’s most active volcano and can burst into action several times in a year.

Mount Etna often erupts but rarely causes damage and it is believed to have the longest written record of eruptions than any other volcano, with its first recorded observation going back to 425 B.C.

Volcanic ash covered cars of the nearby small village of Milo, near Catania after the eruption from the volcano’s southeast crater.

(Reuters)