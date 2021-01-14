Italy’s former PM Berlusconi in hospital for heart problems

Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been urgently admitted to hospital in Monte Carlo because of heart problems, his personal doctor told Italy’s ANSA news agency on Thursday (January 14).

Alberto Zangrillo was quoted as saying he saw Berlusconi on Monday (January 11) and said he should be immediately transferred to a nearby hospital because he did not think it prudent to bring him to Italy.

Last September he overcame coronavirus, saying he had survived “the most dangerous challenge” of his life.

Then, Zangrillo said the media tycoon had come down with pneumonia and was considered a high risk patient because of his age and underlying health conditions, including heart problems.

(Reuters)