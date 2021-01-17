News World Italy's Conte struggles to secure support in Senate showdown

Italy’s Conte struggles to secure support in Senate showdown

 

Efforts by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to build a new majority in parliament after a junior partner quit his coalition floundered at the weekend as several centrist lawmakers rejected his overtures.

Conte is due to address the lower house tomorrow and the upper house, the Senate, on Tuesday about the political chaos, which was triggered by former premier Matteo Renzi, who objected to the government’s handling of the economic and coronavirus crises.

By pulling his small Italia Viva party from the government, Renzi effectively stripped Conte of his majority in the Senate, leaving him scrabbling to fill the hole by trying to persuade centrists in opposition ranks to join him.

He was dealt a blow on Saturday when three senators from the tiny UDC party said they had decided to remain within the centre-right bloc, which has called for Conte’s resignation and a snap election.

Previous governments have managed to limp on in similar circumstances, but it is not clear if President Sergio Mattarella, the key decision-maker in political crises, will give his blessing to such a scenario.

Further muddying the waters, the co-ruling Democratic Party (PD) is likely to push for a cabinet reshuffle and a renegotiation of the coalition pact, regardless of what happens on Tuesday, according to a PD official who declined to be named.

However, both the centre-left PD and its coalition ally, the 5-Star Movement, have said they want nothing more to do with Renzi, accusing him of betrayal.

5-Star is particularly scathing about Renzi and has categorically rejected his latest demand that Italy apply for a loan from the euro zone’s bailout fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), to help its health service deal with COVID-19, which has killed almost 82,000 Italians.

Critics of the loan scheme say it could come with unwelcome conditions, and note that no other EU state has tapped the fund.

REUTERS

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleIran’s Zarif tells France: Avoid ‘absurd nonsense’ about Tehran’s nuclear work
Next articleGerman FM says COVID curbs should be eased for vaccinated people

Top Stories

Local

Rapid Test locations on Monday Jan 18

Constantinos Tsintas -
Here are the rapid test locations for Monday January 18 Limassol Apostolos Loukas church, Ayios Athanasios (Ayios Athanasios refugee settlement) 8.30-4.30 Ayios Stylianos church, Linopetra 8.30-4.30 Mesa Yeitonia Cultural Centre...
Read more
World

German FM says COVID curbs should be eased for vaccinated people

Constantinos Tsintas -
  People who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should be allowed to go to restaurants and cinemas earlier than others, a German minister said, contradicting...
Read more
World

Italy’s Conte struggles to secure support in Senate showdown

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Efforts by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to build a new majority in parliament after a junior partner quit his coalition floundered at the...
Read more
World

Iran’s Zarif tells France: Avoid ‘absurd nonsense’ about Tehran’s nuclear work

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif dismissed a claim by France that Tehran was in the process of building up its nuclear weapons, calling...
Read more
Local

All roads to Troodos now OPEN

Constantinos Tsintas -
  All roads to Troodos (Prodromos-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos and Platres-Troodos) have now reopened for traffic following a few hours closure during heavy snowfall. Police are calling on...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

German FM says COVID curbs should be eased for vaccinated people

Constantinos Tsintas -
  People who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should be allowed to go to restaurants and cinemas earlier than others, a German minister said, contradicting...
Read more
World

Iran’s Zarif tells France: Avoid ‘absurd nonsense’ about Tehran’s nuclear work

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif dismissed a claim by France that Tehran was in the process of building up its nuclear weapons, calling...
Read more
World

Gunmen kill two female Supreme Court judges in Afghanistan: police

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Unidentified gunmen killed two female judges from Afghanistan’s Supreme Court, adding to a wave of assassinations in Kabul and other cities while government and...
Read more
World

Austria extends third COVID-19 lockdown to February 8

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Austria will extend its COVID-19 lockdown, with the goal to start easing restrictions from Feb. 8, the government said. The catering sector and tourism will...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros