NewsWorldItaly former PM Berlusconi discharged after brief hospital stay

Italy former PM Berlusconi discharged after brief hospital stay

FILE PHOTO: Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi waves as he arrives at Montecitorio Palace for talks on forming a new government, in Rome, Italy, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

Italy’s former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was discharged from Milan’s San Raffaele hospital on Friday after an overnight stay for a check up, a source from his Forza Italia party said.

Berlusconi, 84, has been in and out of hospital since contracting coronavirus last September. He said at the time that it was “the most dangerous challenge” of his life.

The four-times prime minister and billionaire businessman underwent major heart surgery in 2016 and has also survived prostate cancer.

He had been last hospitalised in May, when he spent five days at San Raffaele.

No details were given about his condition on Friday.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleThe seven beaches in Cyprus where dogs are allowed

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros