Italy former PM Berlusconi discharged after brief hospital stay

Italy’s former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was discharged from Milan’s San Raffaele hospital on Friday after an overnight stay for a check up, a source from his Forza Italia party said.

Berlusconi, 84, has been in and out of hospital since contracting coronavirus last September. He said at the time that it was “the most dangerous challenge” of his life.

The four-times prime minister and billionaire businessman underwent major heart surgery in 2016 and has also survived prostate cancer.

He had been last hospitalised in May, when he spent five days at San Raffaele.

No details were given about his condition on Friday.

