News World Italy extends red zones amid record high COVID-19 cases

Italy extends red zones amid record high COVID-19 cases

7606CC-ITALY-CORONAVIRUS_RESTRICTIONS

Italy listed two cities and towns in Rome as red zones for COVID-19 on Saturday as the infection rate remains high and virus variants run rampant in the country, the health ministry announced.

The country registered 14,931 new infections within the past 24 hours, raising the total caseload to over 2.79 million. The number of new victims has risen by 251 to a total of 95,486 as of Saturday, according to a tally by the health ministry.

In the central region of Lazio, where the Italian capital is located, a decree was signed that listed two of the cities and towns in Rome as red zones where the strictest control measures will be implemented in the following two weeks, according to the ministry.

In high-risk red zones, all restaurants and bars are closed except for takeaways and home deliveries, and all non-essential shops are closed as well, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte issued a decree last November enforcing a three-tier system in Italy, classifying regions into colored zones according to how critical the Rt (rate of transmission) index was. Since then, Italy has been divided into three zones: yellow (safer), orange (medium risk) and red (high risk).

Meanwhile, the Italian National Institute of Health reported that 85 percent of the confirmed cases have been found mainly in half of the 20 regions since the outbreak.

By gavriella
Previous articleViolence flares in Barcelona during protests for jailed rapper
Next article32-year-old seriously injured after car accident in Paphos

Top Stories

Local

‘Up to Here’ initiative calls on the government to resign

gavriella -
Through an announcement the initiative “Up to Here!” hails the participation of the approximately 10,000 protesters who participated in the big peaceful march, which...
Read more
Local

FM travels to Brussels for EU Foreign Affairs Council

gavriella -
The Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides is travelling to Brussels to participate in the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union, which takes...
Read more
Local

President Anastasiades, EC President on EU presence at informal meeting on Cyprus

gavriella -
President Nicos Anastasiades and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have agreed that the EU needs to be represented at the informal meeting on...
Read more
Local

Cyprus police book 99 citizens, three establishments for violating COVID-19 measures

gavriella -
Cyprus police booked 99 citizens and three establishments during the last 24 hours for breaching the measures against the spread of COVID-19. A police spokesperson...
Read more
Local

Only 22 patients at Reference Hospital on Sunday, 21 February

gavriella -
Only 22 patients of COVID-19 are today, Sunday, 21 February, being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital which is operating as a Reference establishment...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Violence flares in Barcelona during protests for jailed rapper

gavriella -
Protesters threw bottles at police, set fire to containers and smashed up shops in Barcelona on Saturday in a fifth night of clashes after...
Read more
World

Locals Seek Shelter as Plane Debris Falls on Neighborhood Near Denver

gavriella -
Residents of Broomfield, Colorado, sought shelter as debris fell from an airplane bound for Honolulu from Denver International Airport on February 20. United Airlines...
Read more
World

Argentina health minister resigns after reports of VIP vaccine access

gavriella -
Argentina's health minister resigned on Friday (February 19) following reports that people had been able to use connections to get access to COVID-19 vaccines...
Read more
World

Merkel panics after forgetting face mask on parliament’s lectern

gavriella -
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was in visible panic during a recent debate in parliament after she had left her face mask on the lectern...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros