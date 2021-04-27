Italian sailor transferred to Larnaca General Hospital died

The Italian sailor, member of an Italian fishing boat, who was transferred just after midnight by a Police helicopter to the Larnaca General Hospital died due to health problem.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Center Larnaka (JRCC) yesterday received information regarding a person in distress on board the Italian fishing boat “GRECALE”, which was sailing 8nm east of Cape Saint Andreas.

JRCC Larnaka activated the National Search and Rescue Plan “NEARCHOS”, scrambling a SAR helicopter of the Cyprus Police Aviation Unit, with a trained nurse of the State Health Services Organization’s Ambulance Service on board, to air evacuate the person to a hospital of the Republic of Cyprus.

