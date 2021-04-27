NewsLocalItalian sailor transferred to Larnaca General Hospital died

Italian sailor transferred to Larnaca General Hospital died

The Italian sailor, member of an Italian fishing boat, who was transferred just after midnight by a Police helicopter to the Larnaca General Hospital died due to health problem.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Center Larnaka (JRCC) yesterday received information regarding a person in distress on board the Italian fishing boat “GRECALE”, which was sailing 8nm east of Cape Saint Andreas.

JRCC Larnaka activated the National Search and Rescue Plan “NEARCHOS”, scrambling a SAR helicopter of the Cyprus Police Aviation Unit, with a trained nurse of the State Health Services Organization’s Ambulance Service on board, to air evacuate the person to a hospital of the Republic of Cyprus.

The Italian sailor was transferred to Larnaka General Hospital.

By gavriella
Previous articleWhere to get a rapid test on Wednesday, 28 April
Next articleFuel sales in Cyprus in March record annual increase after 13 months

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros