NewsLocalItalian airport controlled by Russian oligarch via Cyprus-registered company

Italian airport controlled by Russian oligarch via Cyprus-registered company

Airport
Airport

Cyprus is again in the eye of the storm after a new political controversy was sparked in Italy concerning a Russian oligarch who controls the ownership of Grosseto airport – a civilian one located, however, within a military base.

And this is something that raises an issue of national safety for the EU-member state.

State-owned public broadcaster RAI3 TV show “Report” was the one to air this week the investigative story which also revealed that the airport’s owning company is registered in Nicosia.

“In 2014 and until November 2018, the first shareholder of the Grosseto airport became Ilca, a Srl of Florence which owns 26% of Seam. To understand who the owner is, however, you have to fly to Cyprus,” the report said.

“In fact, 100% of Ilca belongs to a Nicosia company, Plutoworld Limited. From there it goes up to Moscow, to Aeon Infrastructure, the owner is Roman Trotsenko, 51, a tycoon who controls 14 airports in Russia,” it added.

Grosseto airport carries out civilian flights but its corridors are also used by the Italian air force. One of the report’s investigative journalist sarcastically pointed out: “military euro-fighters take off from Grosseto airport for reconnaissance aimed at defending our airspace.”

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleGreece hopes to play important role in solving Europe’s energy conundrum
Next articleOne in five children at Makarion Hospital in May suffered from gastroenteritis

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros