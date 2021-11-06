Italian activist against bird slaughter assaulted in Avgorou

Three men who had their faces covered, allegedly assaulted an Italian activist, according to a complaint he launched. The incident took place in the Avgorou area, Famagusta district.

The Famagusta police department spokesperson Andreas Constantinou told CNA that around three thirty yesterday morning a 37 year old Italian, member of the non-governmental organisation Committee Against Bird Slaughter told police that two hours earlier he was assaulted and injured by three unknown individuals who had their faces covered in an open area outside the Avgorou community.

‘The 37 year old had previously found bird trapping equipment in a nearby field and informed the Gaming Service. But as he waited for service members to arrive, three men assaulted him, stealing his mobile and a microcamera’, the Italian said in his testimony.

Τhe activist, who suffered various abrasions to his face, was treated at the Famagusta General Hospital and discharged.

The Ksylofagou police station is investigating.