It will not be so easy to change personal physician any more

The Health Insurance Organization (HIO) will put an end to the easy transfer of patients to another personal physician in the GESY system. With the new regulations that will be implemented soon, HIO will also put an end to the abuse of the GESY system by both providers and patients.

Furthermore, HIO will officially begin a dialogue with the personal physicians as of tomorrow, aiming to change the way they are compensated, and being already aware of their intentions.

The doctors’ president stated that before the beginning of any negotiation with HIO, the 12% cut from their salaries implemented during the pandemic, must be reinstated.

On the other hand, HIO is examining the adoption of obligatory annual tax clearance for the providers participating in GESY.