Issuance of the vaccination and recovery EUDCC European Digital Certificate for Turkish Cypriots

The Ministry of Health reminds Turkish Cypriots who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and wish to receive the European Digital Covid Certificate (EUDCC) that the service has been extended for gradual coverage based on age criteria. At the moment, in addition to those who, regardless of age, intend to travel and are given priority, Turkish Cypriots falling within the age limit of 18-45 years will also be served.

The extension of age limits will gradually continue from younger to older ages until all beneficiaries are covered.

In addition, as of Thursday, 21 April 2022 at 10:00 a.m.,the digital platform will be extended to serve Turkish Cypriots who wish to receive the recovery EUDCC European Digital Certificate.

Beneficiaries who intend to travel or fall in the above age criteria, can visit the webpage https://edvc.moh.gov.cy/ to submit their online application to issue a vaccination or a recovery certificate. It is stressed that in order to avoid any delays in the management of the requests, the applications must be fully completed and accompanied by all required documents. Applicants will be informed about the approval of their application and then, can proceed to issue their EU Digital Covid Certificate EUDCC via the link https://www.eudcc.gov.cy/.

