The Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy announces that as of today, Tuesday, 14 December 2021, the European Digital Covid Certificate Portal (EUDCC) offers the possibility to people, who have received the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, to issue their certificate.

Please note that in order for the certificate to include the updated information relating to the 3rd dose, citizens will have to re-issue it via the platform www.eudcc.gov.cy.