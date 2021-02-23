Photos Israel's beaches blackened by tar after offshore oil spill

Israel’s beaches blackened by tar after offshore oil spill

An aerial view shows a pile of plastic bags on the beach as Israeli soldiers and volunteers clean tar from the sand after an offshore oil spill drenched much of Israel's Mediterranean shoreline, in Atlit, Israel February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

An aerial view shows a pile of plastic bags on the beach as Israeli soldiers and volunteers clean tar from the sand after an offshore oil spill drenched much of Israel’s Mediterranean shoreline, in Atlit, Israel.

Source:REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

MORE PHOTOS

Photos

Activists inflate a doll depicting Brazil’s President during a protest

george -
Activists and members of social organizations inflate a doll depicting Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during a protest demanding his impeachment in Brasilia, Brazil.
Read more
Photos

Perseverance rover being lowered to Martian surface

george -
Perseverance rover is shown to be lowered to Martian surface by jet-powered "sky crane" descent vehicle in this illustration.
Read more
Photos

A Carnival float depicting the coronavirus in Nice

george -
A woman, wearing a protective face mask, takes a photo of a Carnival float depicting the novel coronavirus in Nice amid the coronavirus disease...
Read more
Photos

NASCAR: Daytona 500

george -
Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series drivers Brad Keselowski (2), Kyle Busch (18), Joey Logano (22), Brad Keselowski (2) and Austin Cindric (33)...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros