Israeli President in Cyprus on Wednesday for official visit

President of Israel Isaac Herzog on Wednesday pays a one-day official visit to Cyprus and certain roads between Larnaca airport and Nicosia will be temporarily closed between 10am and 4pm.

This is what an official announcement also said, before pointing out that the visit is proof of the excellent relations between the two neighbouring countries.

Herzog and Anastasiades are expected to review the excellent relationship and cooperation between Cyprus and Israel, both bilaterally and trilaterally.

As for Israeli Ambassador to Cyprus, Oran Anoli, he said in a written statement: “We (Cyprus and Israel) are friends, we are partners, we cooperate on various issues and sectors and together we promote common interests for the benefit of both peoples.”

He added: “Cyprus and Israel are linked by strong and substantial ties that date back even before the establishment of our states.”

The President’s own family history proves this, the ambassador also said, adding that Herzog’s grandfather made an investment in Cyprus in the 1930s in Fassouri.

“This is just one example of how Cypriots and Israelis have these deep, almost historical roots that continue to bear fruit even today,” he added.