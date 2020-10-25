News World Israeli minister says Qatar could get F-35s 'sooner or later', against Tel...

Israeli minister says Qatar could get F-35s ‘sooner or later’, against Tel Aviv objections

UK F-35s in first operational mission against IS from RAF Akrotiri

 

An Israeli cabinet minister said that a U.S. sale of advanced F-35 warplanes to Qatar could be possible despite Israel’s objections to such a deal given the Gulf state’s links to Iran and Palestinian Hamas.

“I have no doubt that if they want it and are willing to pay, sooner or later they will get it,” Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, who sits in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet, told Ynet TV.

“This is a supposition that we must take into account,” he said, arguing that the U.S. administration “ultimately looks out for American interests,” especially in the face of rival stealth jets on offer from Russia and China.

Reuters reported on Oct. 7 that gas-rich Qatar had submitted a formal request to buy the F-35, a Lockheed Martin plane that has so far been supplied only to Israel in the region.
Israel, with which Washington consults on such sales, said it would be opposed.

U.S. officials have been open to selling the F-35 to the United Arab Emirates after it and Bahrain normalised relations with Israel on Sept. 15. But they have been tight-lipped on Qatar’s bid to buy the jet.

Successive U.S. administrations have sought to preserve Israeli military superiority in the region. Steinitz noted, however, that there had been past U.S. sales of advanced aircraft to Arab countries over Israeli objections.

Israel initially voiced misgivings about the UAE getting F-35s. The Netanyahu government dropped these on Friday after Defence Minister Benny Gantz returned from Washington with new U.S. security guarantees for Israel.

There has been speculation in Israeli media that the Trump administration could hold out the F-35 as an inducement for Qatar to normalise ties with Israel. Qatar has ruled out such a diplomatic move without a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

(REUTERS)

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleSeat belt and car child seat campaign begins tomorrow
Next articleU.S. disease expert Fauci says vaccine verdict due by early December

Top Stories

World

Lebanese Christian cleric to Hariri: avoid ‘secret deals’ in forming cabinet

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Lebanon’s top Christian cleric urged Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri to avoid back-door deals and quickly form a new government that will start lifting the...
Read more
World

Pope Francis names new cardinals, including 9 that will eventually elect successor

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Pope Francis named 13 new Roman Catholic cardinals, including nine under the age of 80 who are eligible to enter a conclave to elect...
Read more
World

New fighting flares in Karabakh as Aliyev warns against Russian involvement

Constantinos Tsintas -
  New fighting erupted between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces on Sunday over the mountainous enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh as both sides blamed each other for...
Read more
Local

25 covid patients at Famagusta General, four in increase care

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The number of Covid-19 patients at the Famagusta General Hospital, the referral institution for coronavirus, has risen to 25. Four are being treated in the...
Read more
Local

22 businesses, state services and 19 schools with confirmed Covid cases over past three days, publicised

Constantinos Tsintas -
  In line with the relevant protocols on preventing the spread of Covid-19, the health ministry today named businesses and schools with confirmed coronavirus cases,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Lebanese Christian cleric to Hariri: avoid ‘secret deals’ in forming cabinet

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Lebanon’s top Christian cleric urged Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri to avoid back-door deals and quickly form a new government that will start lifting the...
Read more
World

Pope Francis names new cardinals, including 9 that will eventually elect successor

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Pope Francis named 13 new Roman Catholic cardinals, including nine under the age of 80 who are eligible to enter a conclave to elect...
Read more
World

New fighting flares in Karabakh as Aliyev warns against Russian involvement

Constantinos Tsintas -
  New fighting erupted between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces on Sunday over the mountainous enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh as both sides blamed each other for...
Read more
World

U.S. disease expert Fauci says vaccine verdict due by early December

Constantinos Tsintas -
  U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said it would be clear whether a COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective by early December, but that...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros