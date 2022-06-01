Israeli media report arrival of 100 planes to Cyprus for Agapinor 2022

Within the framework of Agapinor 2022 exercise that is part of the last stage of the domestic Israeli exercise Chariots of Fire, 100 fighter and carrier planes of the Israeli Air Force took off on Tuesday night from Israel and flew to Cyprus, according to a report by the Israeli state television on its website, citing military sources.

With yesterday’s air force exercise, the domestic exercise of the Israeli armed forces, Chariots of Fire that lasted for one month, was concluded.

The exercise aimed to present an opportunity for troops to quickly adapt to unfamiliar territory while dealing with emergency scenarios and train distant logistic abilities that the military might face when dealing with emergency and unfamiliar scenarios.