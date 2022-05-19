NewsLocalIsraeli Joint Search and Rescue Coordinating Center members visit Cyprus' one

Israeli Joint Search and Rescue Coordinating Center members visit Cyprus’ one

Cache 780x1200 Analog Medium 3297659 524914 18052022114308
Cache 780x1200 Analog Medium 3297659 524914 18052022114308

A delegation of the Haifa Joint Search and Rescue Coordinating Center on Wednesday visited Cyprus Joint Rescue Coordination Center, in Larnaca.

This was within the framework of the Israeli Center’s participation in the multinational exercise “Argonaftis 2022” which is a five-day multinational civil-military exercise.

It kicked off in Cyprus on Monday and countries taking part include Israel, Greece, the UK, France, Italy and the US.

The first phase was a table top exercise while the second one is taking place at Limassol port.

The third phase on Friday will involve a mock maritime accident off the island’s southern coast.

A Defence Ministry announcement also said that Argonaftis is an annual sea, air and land drill but it has not taken place the past two years due to Covid.

It involves the Defence and Foreign ministries, the JRCC search and rescue centre and civil defence.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article‘I mean Ukraine’: Former U.S. president George Bush calls Iraq invasion ‘unjustified’
Next articleNo nuclear arms or NATO bases on Finland’s soil, PM says

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros