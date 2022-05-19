Israeli Joint Search and Rescue Coordinating Center members visit Cyprus’ one

A delegation of the Haifa Joint Search and Rescue Coordinating Center on Wednesday visited Cyprus Joint Rescue Coordination Center, in Larnaca.

This was within the framework of the Israeli Center’s participation in the multinational exercise “Argonaftis 2022” which is a five-day multinational civil-military exercise.

It kicked off in Cyprus on Monday and countries taking part include Israel, Greece, the UK, France, Italy and the US.

The first phase was a table top exercise while the second one is taking place at Limassol port.

The third phase on Friday will involve a mock maritime accident off the island’s southern coast.

A Defence Ministry announcement also said that Argonaftis is an annual sea, air and land drill but it has not taken place the past two years due to Covid.

It involves the Defence and Foreign ministries, the JRCC search and rescue centre and civil defence.