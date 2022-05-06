Israeli doctor in Cyprus for man burned during football incidents

Following efforts by the Health Ministry, an Israeli doctor has arrived in Cyprus today, from the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery of Tel Hashomer Medical Center. The doctor examined the 20-year-old man who got burned during incidents outside Antonis Papadopoulos stadium.

According to Christina Giannaki, General Manager of the Health Ministry, the young man had specialized treatment with a special device creating artificial skin on the spot. The 20-year-old will not be transferred to Israel since it was deemed preferable to have the Israeli doctor in Cyprus so that the patient would not be further troubled.