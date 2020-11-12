Israeli Defence Minister: Turkey must terminate illegalities against Cyprus

Israeli Minister of Defence Benny Gantz has stressed the necessity for Turkey to immediately terminate its illegal actions in Cyprus and the broader region, in order to create the favourable conditions that would allow for the resumption of a productive dialogue on the Cyprus issue.

Gantz, who is in Cyprus for the trilateral Cyprus-Greece-Israel meeting of Ministers of Defence, was received on Thursday by President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades.

According to Deputy Government Spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas, President Anastasiades and Gantz reaffirmed the excellent bilateral relations, especially in the fields of defence and security.

The President expressed satisfaction for the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries in the defence sector, which he said aimed at promoting peace, security and stability in the region of the Eastern Mediterranean.

President Anastasiades also referred to the latest developments in the Cyprus issue, and Turkey’s illegalities in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone and the fenced-off town of Varosha, and expressed gratitude for Israel’s stance based on principles.

Gantz reaffirmed his country’s determination to enhance bilateral relations and pointed out the necessity for Turkey to immediately terminate its illegal actions in Cyprus and the broader region, in order to create the favourable conditions that would allow for the resumption of a productive dialogue on the Cyprus issue.

(CNA)