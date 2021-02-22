News World Israel to link Leviathan gas field to Egypt LNG plants

Israel to link Leviathan gas field to Egypt LNG plants

DEFA sees keen international interest in Cyprus’ energy market

The Israeli and Egyptian energy ministers have agreed to build a pipeline to connect Israel’s offshore Leviathan natural gas field to liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in northern Egypt.

This is what Israeli minister Yuval Steinitz said on Sunday after hosting a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Tarek El Molla, as both countries look for new ways to expand the development of east Mediterranean natural gas.

The Leviathan field, located 130 km off Israel’s coast, already supplies the Israeli domestic market and exports gas to Jordan and Egypt. Its shareholders include Chevron and Delek Drilling.

Leviathan’s partners have been exploring options to expand the project, including a floating LNG facility or a subsea pipeline to link up with LNG terminals in Egypt that have been idled or run at less than their potential capacity.

Steinitz said the two governments were moving ahead with the pipeline plan and were working on a formal agreement.

“The two ministers agreed on the construction of (an) offshore gas pipeline from the Leviathan gas field to the liquefaction facilities in Egypt, in order to increase the gas exports to Europe through the liquefaction facilities in Egypt,” Steinitz’s office said in a statement.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleUK’s Johnson to plot path out of lockdown on Monday
Next articleCar of 40-year-old lawyer in Limassol gutted in fire

Top Stories

Local

Car of 40-year-old lawyer in Limassol gutted in fire

Annie Charalambous -
The car of a 40-year-old lawyer was gutted in fire early on Monday while parked outside his home in Ekali area, Limassol. The area is...
Read more
World

Israel to link Leviathan gas field to Egypt LNG plants

Annie Charalambous -
The Israeli and Egyptian energy ministers have agreed to build a pipeline to connect Israel's offshore Leviathan natural gas field to liquefied natural gas...
Read more
World

UK’s Johnson to plot path out of lockdown on Monday

Annie Charalambous -
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will plot a path out of COVID-19 lockdown on Monday in an effort to gradually reopen the battered $3...
Read more
World

Prominent Greek theatre director in detention, faces rape charges

Annie Charalambous -
Prominent theatre director Dimitris Lignadis has spent his first night in detention facing charges of rape in the the latest twist in the unfolding...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine on Monday with moderate to rough winds

Annie Charalambous -
Mainly fine on Monday with moderate winds in the morning, turning rough by the afternoon, force 4 to 5 Beauport. The sea will be slight...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

UK’s Johnson to plot path out of lockdown on Monday

Annie Charalambous -
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will plot a path out of COVID-19 lockdown on Monday in an effort to gradually reopen the battered $3...
Read more
World

Prominent Greek theatre director in detention, faces rape charges

Annie Charalambous -
Prominent theatre director Dimitris Lignadis has spent his first night in detention facing charges of rape in the the latest twist in the unfolding...
Read more
World

People sit on the beach of the Promenade des Anglais in Nice

gavriella -
People sit on the beach of the Promenade des Anglais in Nice amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, (Reuters)
Read more
World

Italy extends red zones amid record high COVID-19 cases

gavriella -
Italy listed two cities and towns in Rome as red zones for COVID-19 on Saturday as the infection rate remains high and virus variants...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros