News World Israel strikes Hezbollah posts in Lebanon after firing at troops

Israel strikes Hezbollah posts in Lebanon after firing at troops

Smoke and flare are seen in the sky, as pictured from Houla village near the Lebanese-Israeli border, in southern Lebanon, August 25, 2020. Picture taken August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Israeli aircraft struck posts belonging to the Lebanese Shi’ite group Hezbollah early on Wednesday after shots were fired from Lebanon towards its troops, Israel’s military said.

No Israeli troops were wounded in the firing, the military said. Soldiers deployed illumination flares, smoke shells and live fire after the shots from the Lebanese side of the frontier, it said.

“In response, overnight, IDF attack helicopters and aircraft struck observation posts belonging to the Hezbollah terror organization in the border area,” the military said in a statement, referring to the Israel Defense Forces.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.

Tension has been running high on the border. Last month, Israel said Hezbollah carried out an infiltration attempt, which the Iran-backed group denied.

The Israeli military said it lifted a curfew it had imposed overnight.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleDozens of migrants rescued off Greek island of Halki
Next articleCall for urgent action on making Kritou Tera waterfalls access safer

Top Stories

World

Pompeo in UAE says hopeful to build on UAE-Israel accord momentum

Maria Bitar -
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday as part of a Middle East tour following a US-brokered...
Read more
Economy

Economic sentiment improves, consumer confidence weakens in August

Maria Bitar -
Economic sentiment in Cyprus improved in August 2020, as the Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI-CypERC) increased by 1.9 points compared with July 2020. However, consumer confidence...
Read more
World

Greece extends its coastal zone to 12 miles in the Ionian

Maria Bitar -
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his congratulations to the Coast Guard and the Armed Forces on Wednesday during the debate of draft laws for...
Read more
Local

Al Jazeera stories propaganda to harm Cyprus, Interior Minister says

Maria Bitar -
"During the last 24 hours we are witnessing an orchestrated effort by the Al Jazeera network, which, after succeeding in obtaining confidential documents of...
Read more
Local

Man, 33, who was missing since July found dead

Maria Bitar -
Popa Andrei, 33, from Romania, who was reported as missing on July 22 was found dead on Wednesday. His remains were located after a tip...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Blueberry marmalade

Andreas Nicolaides -
By Andreas Kavazis Ingredients 1 kg of blueberries 1 kg of sugar 1 teaspoon of grated ginger 2 tablespoons of lemon juice Method Step 1: Put the blueberries...
Read more
Local Food

Caprese salad with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 3 vine-ripened tomatoes, cored 1 halloumi (round shape) 7-8 green olives stuffed with almond or pepper paste 15 basil leaves, torn or cut into thin strips 1 tsp...
Read more
Local Food

Spinach pie

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the filling: 3 bunches spinach 1/2 kilo fresh, unsalted anari cheese 1/2 cup feta cheese 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, chopped 1 bunch green onions, chopped 1/2...
Read more
Local Food

Consommé with commandaria and crepes

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 tbsps. commandaria 8 crepes parsley or chives (finely chopped) for garnishing For the consommé: 750gr. veal bones 2 carrots, chopped 1 leek, trimmed, roughly chopped 1 sprig fresh thyme, leaves only 4-5 sticks of...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Pompeo in UAE says hopeful to build on UAE-Israel accord momentum

Maria Bitar -
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday as part of a Middle East tour following a US-brokered...
Read more
World

Greece extends its coastal zone to 12 miles in the Ionian

Maria Bitar -
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his congratulations to the Coast Guard and the Armed Forces on Wednesday during the debate of draft laws for...
Read more
World

One dies at Wisconsin protest over Black man’s shooting by police

Annie Charalambous -
Three people were shot, one of them fatally, as gunfire broke out on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on the third straight night of...
Read more
World

Dozens of migrants rescued off Greek island of Halki

Annie Charalambous -
Dozens of migrants have been rescued from a boat off the Greek island of Halki, the coast guard said on Wednesday, in one of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros