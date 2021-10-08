Israel said to alert embassies worldwide of possible Iran threats after arrest in Cyprus

Israel has warned its missions around the world of a possible Iranian terror threat, following the arrest of an Azeri national over an alleged plot to assassinate one or more Israeli businesspeople in Cyprus.

Israel’s Channel 12 news also reported on Thursday that Israeli diplomats across the globe have been told to remain on high alert.

The network also said three suspects in the foiled attack attempt in Cyprus, revealed earlier this week, are suspected of fleeing the island nation. The channel did not cite a source for the information.

The Israeli government has blamed “Iranian terror” for last week’s reported plan to kill billionaire Teddy Sagi in Cyprus.

However, insiders in Nicosia do not believe Iran is behind the plot, according to Philenews.

Authorities are also said to be convinced the would-be hitman’s target in the plot was not Sagi, but other members of his company.

The Azeri man who holds a Russian passport was arrested in the capital of Nicosia on September 27.

Police said that when he was intercepted a pistol with a silencer were found in his rental vehicle.